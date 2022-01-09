Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore ‘looks sad’ and talks about’scorned people’ in cryptic post amid rumors she divorced her husband.

In her cryptic post amid rumors that she had divorced her husband Chris Larangeira, JERSEY Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick “looked sad” and spoke of “scorned people.”

In the Instagram video, Angelina Jolie, 35, looked unhappy and shared her feelings to the camera.

She seemed to be listening to a female narrator.

“Keep going,” a woman’s voice said.

Everything will fall into place.

I swear I’ll keep my word.

“Right now, you might not realize what you’re up against.”

It will, however, happen sooner or later.

“It’ll all make sense in the end.”

“Everything is coming together exactly as it should,” the voice said.

“God keeps every promise,” Angelina captioned her photo.

With a tight back outfit, the Jersey Shore star showed off her sexy side.

Cold Heart, by Elton John and Dua Lipa, was playing in the background as she flipped her hair.

“Don’t give a damn what haters say about me!” Angelina wrote.

“I’m at the top of my game.”

Keep an eye on my life because there’s a lot more to come.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star sparked rumors that she and her husband Chris had split up towards the end of December 2021.

Standing alone in front of the brightly lit Christmas tree, she smiled.

The pet dog sat motionless on the floor, staring at her.

The MTV star was dressed in gray and strutting around in ankle-high boots.

Chris appeared to be absent, as she stated in her post that “life is a little crazy right now for everyone.”

Alyssa, the reality star’s sister, cooked “an amazing sauce and meal,” according to the reality star.

To feel “safe,” the sisters shared a “very small intimate dinner together.”

Angelina Jolie advised her fans to “keep smiling and loving life.”

Keep your chin up; life is short.”

“This, too, shall pass,” she said.

Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Chris was dismissed in August, according to The Sun, because neither party followed through.

Following their January 2019 wedding, the TV personality filed for divorce from Chris, 42, in secret.

According to legal documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, the “complaint in this matter was filed on January 19, 2021.”

“This case has been pending for four months without the required documentation being filed.”

The court decided to “dismiss the above case for lack of prosecution without prejudice” because it had been neglected for so long without any follow-up.

According to a source close to the TV star, the couple is “doing really well.”

They’re in the best situation they’ve ever been in.

