Angelina Pivarnick of the Jersey Shore admits that convincing her husband Chris Larangeira to go to therapy was “like pulling teeth.”

Getting Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira to go to therapy was “like pulling teeth,” she admits.

Despite the fact that Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s marriage had a rocky start, the reality star revealed the major step that has enabled them to make positive progress.

“It was like pulling teeth to get [Chris] to go to therapy for a long time.

This season, he eventually gives in and joins me,” Angelina, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 6, while promoting the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Then I started going to therapy myself, which I highly recommend to anyone who is looking for themselves or simply needs to talk to someone.”

Every week, I do it.

I think it’s fantastic.”

Regarding the status of her relationship with Chris, 42, the MTV personality stated that viewers will have to “wait and see.”

“I’ve had a lot on my plate lately.”

He’s had to deal with a lot.

She told Us, “It’s just been a whirlwind of craziness.”

“All of this going on in the world hasn’t helped us.”

It’s a day by day situation for me.

But that’s where I’m at at the moment.”

Since they married after two years of dating, the couple has documented the ups and downs of their relationship.

Angelina Jolie was disappointed when her co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley made fun of her during their 2019 wedding.

During Angelina and Chris’ second wedding ceremony, the bride surprised viewers by implying that there were problems in her marriage.

During the February 2021 episode, she said, “Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either.”

“Perhaps we’ll finally have sex on the remake.”

I doubt it, but I’m just expressing an opinion.

It’s not going to happen, unfortunately.

In any case, it never happens.

We don’t have any sexual relations.”

Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021, according to Us magazine later that year.

The conflict that arose between Angelina Jolie and Chris after she revealed that he had moved out was captured on the hit reality TV show.

Angelina Jolie revealed to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that the twosome were not seeing each other.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Admits ‘It Was Like Pulling Teeth’ Getting Husband Chris Larangeira to Go to Therapy