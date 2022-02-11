Angelina Pivarnick of the Jersey Shore claims her husband Chris got ‘rub and tugs’ during their ‘loveless marriage’ before filing for divorce.

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore claims her husband Chris got ‘rub and tugs’ during their ‘loveless marriage’ before filing for divorce.

ANGELINA Pivarnick claimed she received “rub and tugs” from her husband Chris Larangeira after she spoke out on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation about her “loveless marriage.”

Chris filed for divorce in January, so the clip from the most recent episode was shot before that.

Chris filed papers in the couple’s home state just a few weeks ago, according to a court clerk.

Chris’ divorce papers were dismissed less than a year ago, after the couple reconciled in the summer of 2021.

Angelina Jolie announced she was stepping away from social media to focus on her family right around the time Chris filed for divorce last month.

As they cuddled up on the couch, the Staten Island native filmed herself having some “auntie time” with her sweet niece.

Angelina Jolie’s recent social media posts concerned fans, who questioned the status of her marriage.

Rumors of a new breakup began to circulate after she shared photos from her holiday gathering, which showed Chris was noticeably absent.

In her post, she said “life’s a little crazy right now for everyone” while standing alone in front of her brightly lit Christmas tree.

The actress was dressed in gray and strutted around in ankle-high boots.

Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Chris was dismissed in August, according to The Sun, because neither party followed through.

According to The Sun, the couple was “happier than ever” at the time, and Angelina even told producers she wanted Chris to join the Jersey Shore cast on their trip.

However, in October, the reality star purchased a (dollar)1,275,000 Freehold, New Jersey mansion with four bedrooms and five bathrooms without Chris’s signature on the mortgage deed.

In January 2021, the television personality filed for divorce from Chris.

The court decided to “dismiss the case for lack of prosecution without prejudice” because the case had been neglected for so long with no follow-up filings.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were “doing really well,” according to a source close to Angelina.

They’ve never been in a better place.”

“Filming for the new season is going great so far,” the insider continued, “and Angelina has made sure to let production know that she and Chris are together.”

“The cast is planning a trip somewhere in October, and Angelina Jolie has insisted that Chris accompany her.”

The couple’s marital woes were showcased on the popular reality show’s final season, which also featured a “cheating video.”

