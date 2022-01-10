Angelina Pivarnick of the Jersey Shore poses in see-through lingerie amid reports that she and her husband Chris Larangeira are back together.

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore poses in see-through lingerie amid rumors that she and husband Chris Larangeira are back together.

Angelina Pivarnick of the Jersey Shore posed in see-through lingerie amid rumors that she and her husband Chris Larangeira had broken up yet again.

In a pair of photos, the reality star showed off her stomach and breasts.

Angelina Jolie modeled the seductive look on Instagram Stories, wearing a black laced bra and a black and white cover-up that only covered her shoulders.

The MTV star stared at the camera with a full face of make-up on, focusing the lens on her revealing outfit in the first photo.

In a second photo, the 35-year-old flaunted her figure in the light while looking down away from the camera.

“Please tell me this is real,” she wrote over the image.

Angelina Jolie’s fans were concerned in her recent social media posts, as they questioned the status of her marriage to Chris.

Rumors began to circulate after she shared photos from her holiday gathering in which Chris was conspicuously absent.

In her post, she said “life’s a little crazy right now for everyone” while standing alone in front of her brightly lit Christmas tree.

The actress was dressed in a gray ensemble and strutted around in ankle-high boots.

She also shared a sweet photo of herself and her sister, Alyssa, who prepared “an amazing sauce and meal.”

To feel “safe,” the sisters shared a “very small intimate dinner together.”

Angelina Jolie advised her fans to “keep smiling and loving life.”

Keep your head up because life is short.”

“This, too, shall pass,” she concluded.

Last week, the Staten Island native fueled rumors that the couple had broken up by posting a cryptic message that appeared to be unhappy.

Angelina Jolie appeared to be listening to a woman narrate in an Instagram video.

“Keep going,” a female voice said.

Everything will fall into place in due time.

I’ll keep my word.

“Right now, you might not realize what you’re up against.”

It will, however, happen sooner or later.

“It’ll all make sense in the end.”

“Everything is falling into place just as it should,” the voice concluded.

“God keeps every promise,” Angelina captioned her post.

Fans were quick to respond, as most were concerned about the TV star’s well-being.

“Why are you so sad?” one wrote, while another added, “Everything will be better in the end, you just have to wait.”

“Keep your head up boo, I know you love Chris but do what’s best for you,” one person said, referring to her husband.

“Are you divorced?” another fan inquired.

Later, the Jersey Shore star flaunted her sexiness in a tight back outfit.

Her hair was flipped as she…

