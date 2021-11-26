‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons,’ ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,’ and More: The 5 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games and Their Black Friday Deals

It’s that time of year again, when you can get a great deal on a Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has a reputation for being stingy with discounts on its most popular games, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exceptions.

The gaming behemoth updated its list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games in September, and now that the holidays have arrived, it’s the ideal time to buy these titles.

Here are the top 5 Nintendo Switch games, along with early Black Friday 2021 discounts — some may go even lower on Black Friday itself, Nov.

25.

Since its release in 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the most recent installment in the Mario Kart series, has shown no signs of slowing down.

It is not only the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, but also the best-selling Mario Kart game ever.

In a series of kart races based on Super Mario worlds and characters, players compete against each other, computers, and even themselves.

Many other Nintendo franchises, such as The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon, have also been incorporated into the game.

Nintendo is selling a Switch bundle for (dollar)299 that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Additionally, GameStop is offering a (dollar)10 discount on the game itself.

During coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm, with millions of people playing the game.

Although the game’s popularity had waned for a while, Nintendo’s recent New Horizons Update 2.0 has given it a new lease on life.

Players are transported to a deserted island where they can transform it into anything they want.

They can invite anthropomorphic animals to live with them on the island along the way.

Walmart and GameStop are both offering a (dollar)10 discount on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Super Smash Bros. was released by Nintendo.

Despite the fact that it was Ultimate in 2018, it continued to be updated…

