Ann Dowd predicts two more seasons of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ before ‘The Testaments.’

The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

In 2019, Atwood released The Testaments, a sequel to the novel.

Following the conclusion of The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu is expected to adapt The Testaments.

Ann Dowd told ET Canada that she believes The Handmaid’s Tale will end after season six.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 and The Testaments.]

Dowd plays Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Dowd is expected to play Aunt Lydia in Hulu’s adaptation of The Testaments due to her character’s importance in the book.

Dowd said of appearing in The Testaments, “Yes, I hope to be.”

The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fifth season so far, but it’s unclear how long the show will run before Hulu switches to The Testaments.

Dowd told ET Canada that she expects six seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We have two seasons of Handmaid’s Tale left, and then I believe the plan is to move on to The Testaments,” Dowd said.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s fourth season wrapped up in June 2021.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s season 4 finale ended on a cliffhanger, as did the majority of the show’s finales.

As a result, fans have no idea what awaits the characters once the show returns.

Dowd expressed her thoughts on the first episode of the show’s fifth season in an interview with ET Canada.

“All I can say is that I just finished the first episode.

“It’s incredible,” Dowd said.

“I couldn’t tell where it was going.”

We don’t get a lot of information in advance, so I didn’t see where last season was going.”

“I’m just saying,” she continued, “I think those who watch The Handmaid’s Tale will be quite happy with what’s going on, and it’s pretty thrilling.”

Dowd was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 about her role as Aunt Lydia in the future.

Dowd confirmed that she will reprise the role in The Testaments during the interview.

“That is the plan,” says the narrator.

It’s an amazing book.

I’ve taken the time to listen to…

