Ann Skelly, star of ‘The Nevers,’ updates fans on Season 1 Part 2 of the show.

The Nevers’ mid-season finale revealed Amalia True’s fascinating origin story in a shocking twist.

Fans have been waiting for information on the HBO show for months.

Thankfully, series star Ann Skelly has just dropped a bombshell.

The Nevers debuted on HBO in April 2021.

The fantasy series is set in Victorian-era London and follows a group of women who gain superhuman abilities mysteriously overnight.

The show’s first season was split into two parts due to pandemic-related delays.

As a result, viewers only got six episodes until the mid-season finale on May 16.

Because there was so much going on in the first six episodes of The Nevers, including the time-travel reveal about Amalia, the first season felt incomplete.

The showrunners’ original plan for a 12-episode drop is most likely to blame for this.

“We were shut down by the pandemic through Episode 5,” HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said to The Wrap.

“We resumed filming in September and finished Episodes 5 and 6,” says the producer.

“A natural narrative break occurred at six o’clock.”

“Back then, the plan was to air six episodes,” Bloys continued.

“At the very least, our subscribers and fans had something to see.”

HBO has not yet announced an official premiere date.

Skelly, who plays gifted inventor Penance Adair, recently tweeted that filming for the second half of the season has wrapped.

“Season 1 wrapped!” Skelly wrote on Instagram, alongside co-star Laura Donnelly, who was dressed as Penance and Amalia.

Shortly after Skelly posted the update, the official Instagram account for The Nevers shared several behind-the-scenes photos and joked about how long it took to film Season 1.

“That’s it for Season 1B of The Nevers,” the post concluded.

“Congratulations on completing the longest first season in the history of sports.

“I believe you’ve all earned a rest.”

The Nevers’ first six episodes were written by Joss Whedon, who also served as showrunner.

The director stepped down and handed the project over to Philippa Goslett following the controversy surrounding his behavior on the sets of Justice League and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Despite the fact that Whedon will not be returning for Season 1B, Skelly told EW that she and the rest of the cast believe in Goslett’s vision for the show.

Augie is a character from ‘The Nevers.’

Infosurhoy has some quick entertainment news.

