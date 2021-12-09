Anna and Jim Bob Duggar Leave Court Without Making Statements After Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict

Anna Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar Leave Court Without Making Statements After Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict

A jury found Josh Duggar guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Dec.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities discovered material depicting child sexual abuse on a computer at Duggar’s used car lot.

Duggar has previously appeared on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, which is a reality show about his family.

On each count, he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000.

The 5 Most Shocking Revelations From Week 1 of the Josh Duggar Trial

The Duggar family was present at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville, Ark., throughout the trial, which began on Nov.

31.

According to KNWA, his wife Anna Duggar and father Jim Bob Duggar were both present in the courtroom when the verdict was read on Thursday.

So far, neither Anna nor Jim Bob, who is running for the Arkansas state senate, have made a public statement about Josh Duggar’s conviction.

Some members of the family were captured on camera by 5News (via YouTube) as they left court following the verdict, but they refused to speak to reporters.

Josh Duggar’s brother Justin Duggar and his wife Claire Spivey, in addition to Anna and Jim Bob, were seen leaving court.

Justin kept his face hidden behind his mask and avoided making eye contact with the cameras.

It was a stark contrast to his demeanor during the first week of trial when he exited the building and gave a widely criticized thumbs-up sign.

contacted Jim Bob Duggar for a statement on the verdict via his campaign website.

We had not received a response by the time this article was published.

Jim Bob Duggar, star of ‘Counting On,’ blasts ‘Cancel Culture,’ and says he won’t ‘Shrink Away’ from politics because of Josh Duggar’s trial.

Following the verdict, Duggar, who was out on bond during the trial, was arrested.

In about four months, he will be sentenced.

His attorneys have stated that they intend to file an appeal.

Duggar was handcuffed and appeared “pale and clammy,” according to KNWA.

He spoke briefly with Anna as he left the courtroom.

US Attorney David Clay Fowlkes stressed the importance of the case in his office’s efforts to stop child abuse during a post-trial press conference.

He also stated that Duggar’s reality television celebrity did not protect him from the consequences of his actions.

“This case represented a watershed moment in our fight against…

