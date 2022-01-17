Anna and Mursel, stars of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ are expecting their first child.

Anna and Mursel, stars of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ are expecting a baby.

Anna-Marie Campisi and her husband Mursel Mistanoglu, who met on 90 Day Fiancé, have just announced that they are expecting their first child together.

From a previous marriage, Campisi has three sons.

The “Future Beekeeper” is set to be released in May 2022.

Beauty and the Bees Honey is owned by the popular 90 Day Fiancé couple.

Beauty and the Bees was founded in 2015, according to the company’s official website.

Campisi explained that the company began by simply selling honey, but has since expanded to include shampoo bars, fruit jams, and candies, among other honey-based products.

The company also stated that it would be expanding its product line to include Mistanoglu wood furniture.

“Beauty and the Bees Honey was created out of my passion for bees, honey, hive care, watching a new hive bloom from a new queen, and, of course, nature.”

Mursel began to assist me with the business after Mursel and I married, according to Campisi’s website.

“Our mission is to provide pure, natural honey to our customers.”

We’ve expanded from producing pure local honey to a variety of other products as Beauty and the Bees Honey has grown.”

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé have previously spoken openly about their surrogacy journey.

Campisi previously revealed on Instagram that she was unable to conceive a child.

She did say, however, that she and Mistanoglu were considering surrogacy as a viable option.

“I’m so emotional right now! Our three embryos are being transported to Ukraine today, and we’re signing with our surrogate today!” she wrote on Instagram on July 28, 2021.

It’s unclear whether the pregnancy with the Ukrainian surrogate “took,” or if the popular 90 Day Fiancé couple went another route to have their own child.

The baby’s due date — as well as its gender — is, however, undeniable.

Anna-Marie Mistanoglu Campisi (@annamcampisi) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Campisi announced they were expecting a baby on Instagram on January 17th.

“Mursel and I are overjoyed to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy this…

