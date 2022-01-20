Anna Avalos Will Appear in Episode 12 of Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD’

Anna Avalos Will Appear in Episode 12 of ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9

Season 9 of Chicago PD welcomed a new guest star to the One Chicago universe.

Anna Avalos, a CI who first started working with Hank Voight in episode 7, is played by Carmela Zumbado.

Anna made a surprise return in episode 11, and it appears that she will return this week as well.

Anna and Voight have developed a fascinating friendship, but her efforts to assist him with a case may put her in danger.

Hank Voight met Anna for the first time in Season 9 Episode 7 of Chicago PD.

Anna appears in Voight’s backyard and offers to assist him in his investigation of the Los Temidos drug ring.

Anna confesses to sleeping with Luis Cortes, a member of Los Temidos.

By planting drugs on Luis when the cops pull him over, she is able to get him arrested.

In episode 7, despite Voight’s disapproval of many of Anna’s methods, the two find themselves bonding.

Anna reveals that she is hell-bent on bringing down Los Temidos because Luis ordered her brother’s execution in prison.

As a result, Voight begins the episode by commemorating the birthday of his son, who, like his father, became involved with the wrong side of the law and died as a result.

It wasn’t clear at first whether Zumbado’s visit would be a one-time thing.

When Anna returned in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11, fans got their answer.

With the help of Kevin Atwater’s contact, a drug dealer named Jimmy Chavez, Hank’s team investigates a series of fentanyl overdoses.

When Jimmy vanishes, Voight enlists Anna’s assistance in determining where Jimmy went and why he did so.

Jimmy, it turns out, has a bounty on his head for stealing (dollar)75,000 from another dealer.

Despite the fact that Anna only had a minor role in episode 11, she will undoubtedly return in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 12.

“The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang,” according to the IMDb synopsis for the episode “To Protect.”

When Voight’s informant Anna Avalos’ undercover role is jeopardized, he delves deeper into her past.”

Anna appears in the promo video for episode 12 as a self-assured volunteer…

