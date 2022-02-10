Anna Chlumsky Opens Up About ‘My Girl’ Discussions

Anna Chlumsky Opens Up About ‘My Girl’

Anna Chlumsky is fed up with hearing about My Girl.

The Inventing Anna actress talked about her childhood as a child star and how she eased back into acting in a new interview with Elle magazine.

People still want to be like, ‘Oh no, but I still own you,’ even though it’s been 30 years,” Chlumsky said of how she feels when asked about the ’90s classic. “I used to just think it was lazy.”

But now I’m starting to believe there’s more to it.”

Chlumsky eventually left acting to pursue a corporate career, but a fortune teller eventually convinced her to return.

“‘Are you the girl from My Girl?'” Chlumsky asked.

“A 10-minute palm reading cost (dollar)40,” she said, adding that she followed the fortune teller back to her station.

“At that point, you’re not making a lot of money.”

I needed my cash…It just goes to show how desperate I am for answers that I would pay (dollar)40 for 10 minutes during my lunch break.”

Chlumsky even returned to school to further her acting abilities.

The 41-year-old actress went to the Atlantic Acting School in Manhattan to learn more about acting and “how to be a kid.”

“I just wanted to see what the craft is all about, so I went to the Atlantic.”

‘This is a play,’ they declare first.

There’s a reason it’s not referred to as tedium.

It’s known as a play.

“So we’re here to have a good time,” Chlumsky explained.

“I literally had to go to school to learn how to be a kid,” she explained about her return to the classroom.

Chlumsky is currently starring in the miniseries Inventing Anna, in which she portrays a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delvey, an Instagram-famous heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York’s elites.

According to Chlumsky, pretending to be a journalist has aided her in her career.

Anna Chlumsky Candidly Shares Her Feelings on Talking About ‘My Girl’