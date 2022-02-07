Anna Delvey’s Reaction to Julia Garner’s ‘Inventing Anna’ (Exclusive)

Julia Garner Reacts to Anna Delvey’s ‘Inventing Anna’ Remarks (Exclusive)

Julia Garner is stepping into the lead role as convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ limited true-crime series, Inventing Anna, after winning two Emmys in a row for her scene-stealing supporting role on Ozark.

The 28-year-old star, who worked closely with Delvey to embody the captivating yet perplexing persona of the German expat who pretended to be an heiress in order to con New York’s social elite and financial institutions out of millions, should win more awards for the series.

While Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, sold the rights to her story to Netflix and even met with Garner while still serving her sentence, she recently revealed in an Insider essay that “it doesn’t look like [she’ll] be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon.”

“Even if I could pull some strings and make it happen,” Delvey wrote, “nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.” Delvey is now in ICE custody after violating the terms of her visa.

I imagined the show as a sort of wrap-up and conclusion to a long chapter that had come to a close.”

“The show is based on my story and told from a journalist’s perspective after nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits,” she added.

And, while I’m interested to see how they interpreted all of the research and materials provided, I can’t help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being imprisoned in yet another dreadful correctional facility lost between the lines, history repeating itself.”

Garner reflected on her time with Delvey, notably perfecting her distinct accent, and responded to her real-life counterpart’s essay while speaking with ET’s Lauren Zima.

“Here’s the thing: I respect whatever Anna wants to do in terms of watching the show or not watching the show,” the actress said.

“It’s her decision, and I respect it completely.

She is not required to watch the show.”

“I never made it in,” Garner added.

