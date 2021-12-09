Anna Duggar is seen leaving the courthouse after her husband Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges.

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, left the Fayetteville, Arkansas, courthouse solemnly moments after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

As she exited the building on Thursday, December 9, following Josh’s conviction, the 19 Kids and Counting alum was surrounded by her 33-year-old husband’s family, including his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

One week after his trial began, the former reality star was found guilty on both counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

For each count, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000.

Sentencing will take place at a later time.

In April, the political activist was arrested without bail on child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

“In May 2019, Duggar was allegedly in possession of this material, some of which depicts sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.”

His lawyer entered a not guilty plea at the time, and he was released on bond a month later.

However, in May, a judge ruled that Josh would be housed by “close friends” of the Duggar family, Lacount and Maria Reber.

As long as Anna was present, he was still allowed unlimited contact with his children.

Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 24 months, and Madyson Lily, 3 months, are the couple’s seven children.

Throughout the years, Anna has defended her husband in the face of numerous public scandals.

Josh had molested five underage girls when he was a teenager in 2002, according to reports, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar.

Josh apologized and resigned from the Family Research Council as a result of the allegations.

Josh admitted to cheating on his wife in August 2015, after data from the Ashley Madison dating site, where he was connected via two paid subscriptions, was leaked online.

In a statement posted on the Duggar family’s official website, he said, “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever.”

