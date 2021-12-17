Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, is alleged to have been harmed by Duggar family members speaking out against Josh: ‘That Broke Her Heart.’

Josh Duggar’s trial ended in a guilty verdict in December 2021.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse material, and his trial began in November 2021.

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, was by his side throughout the trial.

Anna is now said to be hurt by what the Duggars said about Josh after the trial.

Josh Duggar’s guilt verdict hasn’t stopped the Duggar family from speaking out.

Josh was found guilty of two counts of obtaining child sexual abuse material by a jury, and his sentence is still pending.

The trial was attended by several members of the Duggar family on various days.

Throughout the trial, Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, was by his side.

When his guilty verdict was read, she reportedly looked “stoic.”

Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar all issued statements following the trial.

“As you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds about Josh over the last year,” Joy-Anna wrote on her Instagram Stories on Dec.

12th of December, 2021

“We were able to sit through the trial and hear the evidence for ourselves,” she said, adding that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, “agree with the judicial system’s decision.”

In their statement, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard said, “We’ve been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court.”

“We believe the jury arrived at a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt, after hearing all of the evidence as it was presented.”

Following Josh’s guilty verdict, an insider exclusively tells In Touch that Anna Duggar is “leaning on her own family, parents and siblings, more than ever now.”

Several Duggar family siblings have stated that they agree with the prosecution’s evidence in Josh Duggar’s trial.

So, where does this leave Anna Duggar, who was by Josh’s side during his initial arrest and throughout the court case?

She has yet to respond to Josh’s guilty verdict with her own statement.

However, a source told In Touch Weekly that she was hurt by the Duggar siblings’ statements against Josh.

“Anna continues to communicate with [Jim Bob Duggar] and [Michelle Duggar], but many of the Duggar siblings have grown apart,”…

