Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, pays a hefty fee to call or email Josh while he’s in jail.

Josh Duggar’s trial ended with a guilty verdict in December 2021, and Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, stood by his side throughout the ordeal.

Josh and Anna have seven children together, and despite a number of setbacks in the past, Anna has always stuck by him.

Josh is currently incarcerated awaiting sentencing.

Due to updated coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol, Anna is reportedly unable to visit Josh in jail.

If Anna wants to call or email Josh, she will have to pay a hefty fee.

The jury found Josh Duggar guilty of downloading and receiving child sexual abuse material at the end of his trial.

Josh was arrested on suspicion of the crimes in April 2021, and now that the trial is over, a number of Duggar family members have spoken out about what happened.

Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill Duggar, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, and others have shared their plans to assist Anna Duggar in the future on social media.

“The family prayed and prayed,” an insider told In Touch, “but also braced themselves for the worst.”

“[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are doing their best to stay strong, praying for Josh, Anna, and their grandchildren.”

The family is coming together, but some of the children are still angry at their brother Josh for his actions.

They’re shocked that he didn’t receive assistance sooner.”

Josh is currently awaiting sentencing for the crimes.

He is currently being held in solitary confinement at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas.

He’ll move once he receives his sentence.

Can Anna Duggar pay a visit to Josh Duggar in jail while he awaits sentencing? It appears she won’t be able to do so.

According to The Sun, she can call or email him, but that’s the only way she can communicate with him until his court date.

The Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas confirmed to the publication that all visits via the jail lobby kiosk have been halted due to coronavirus.

While Anna can still contact Josh by phone or email, it is not inexpensive.

According to the Sun, a single email costs (dollar)5, and video calls cost (dollar)0.25 per minute.

#EXCLUSIVE: Anna Duggar banned from visiting husband Josh in jail as he awaits child pornography sentencing https://t.co/UuhyJNmt74pic.twitter.com/RXr1yVtvie — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 5, 2022