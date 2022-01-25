Anna Duggar reappears on social media following her husband Josh’s conviction for child pornography.

ANNA Duggar resurfaced on social media months after her husband Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges. She congratulated her sister on the birth of her baby.

Anna’s sister, Priscilla Waller, and her husband David welcomed their daughter on January 19.

Following the verdict in Josh’s case, Anna has been remarkably quiet on social media.

She reappeared after her sister gave birth, sending her and her husband encouraging messages.

Priscilla and her husband revealed the date of their daughter’s birth in a photo, revealing that she was born on January 19.

“Introducing Deborah Joy Waller, our precious blessing,” they captioned the photo.

“She was born on January 2nd, at 2:46 a.m.

19, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measuring 20.5” in length.

“Visit DavidlovesPriscilla.com for more pictures and a video.”

Anna, as well as other Duggar family members, left comments on the post.

With a heart emoji, the mother of seven said, “Congratulations!”

“Congrats guys!” writes Jill Duggar in a comment on the post.

Despite the fact that Josh is in prison, he and his wife Anna maintain a close relationship.

While his sisters have not called the jail, Anna and Josh have exchanged over 100 phone calls.

Josh was found guilty after a two-week trial on December 9.

He was handcuffed and taken into police custody right away to await sentencing.

Josh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each charge brought against him.

From The SoJo Files podcast, The Sun obtained Josh’s video and call logs.

Anna made 39 calls to Josh from December 12, 2021 to January 2, 2022, according to the video log.

She called him five times on Christmas Eve, for a total of 47 minutes on the phone.

Anna also spoke with Josh for about 27 minutes on Christmas Day.

She called him three times for about 20 minutes on New Year’s Eve and three times for over 40 minutes on New Year’s Day.

Michelle Duggar got in touch with Josh as well, video chatting with him for nearly six minutes on January 2.

Josh called Anna 64 times between December 10 and December 30, 2021, with some calls going unanswered.

On December 26 and 29, he made contact with his father, Jim Bob Duggar, twice.

Jed Duggar, Justin Duggar’s in-laws Robert and Hilary Spivey, David Waller, and Travis Story were among the others who called.

Anna will not be able to see Josh in person until he is sentenced, as previously reported.

Josh didn’t call his sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, or Joy-Anna, nor did he attempt to call them.

With the Duggar girls, he appears to be on the outs.

