Anna Faris Wants to Officiate Her Own Wedding to Guarantee She Gets Attention

Here comes the…officiate?

On Tuesday, Anna Faris finally confirmed her engagement to Mike Barrett on The Late Late Show. After proudly showing off her bling to host James Corden and joking that she got “back on that horse” following her 2017 divorce from Chris Pratt, the Mom star revealed that she’d be willing to officiate her own wedding this time around.

“Well, I could do it,” she told the Cats actor. “I could. I need a lot of attention, James.”

Despite her hilarious desire for some extra attention, Anna admitted that the late night host would be the perfect person for the job. “I would love it if you auditioned,” she said. “If you came and read…Well, I want somebody that’s humorous but also brings, like, you know, heartfelt sentiments and doesn’t talk too much about themselves.”

After hearing her requirements, James said, “Well, that’s a problem. That’s a problem. I really strike out on all three of those.”

Back in November 2019, Anna and Mike fueled engagement rumors when The House Bunny actress was spotted wearing her diamond sparkler on her left hand. At the time, she hadn’t announced that her longtime cinematographer beau, who she met on the set of her 2018 film Overboard, had popped the question but seemingly confirmed their engagement to the paparazzi.

While out and about together, photographers congratulated the couple and Anna replied, “Thank you.”

Then on Monday, she gave the world a closer look at her ring on Instagram. Posing alongside Jason Biggs, the Scary Movie star flashed her engagement ring to commemorate his appearance on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. “I became best friends with @biggsjason this week!” she captioned the photo. “We talked about how proud his parents are of him and I made him tell me what he really thinks about LA!”

Known for being private when it comes to her personal life, Anna opened up about her relationship with Mike on an episode of her podcast. During the candid episode, she also reflected on her past divorces from Chris and Ben Indra, who she was married to from 2004 to 2008.

“This is a tricky area for me because I’ve gone through two divorces now,” Anna began. “I’m in an amazing relationship, I do want to talk to everybody about these things, that I don’t really know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I hadn’t considered before.”