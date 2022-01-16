Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu of 90 Day Fiance are expecting their first child together, dubbed ‘Future Beekeeper.’

Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanogluwe are expecting their first child less than three years after they married on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé.

“Mursel and I are ecstatic to share that we are expecting a little boy this May,” the Nebraska native, 39, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, January 16.

“We’re 22 weeks right now!” says the mother.

Campisi added the hashtag “Future Beekeeper” to her post because the two first became friends because of their shared interest in beekeeping.

A yellow onesie with the words “Future Beekeeper” and the due date of May 2022 was also included in the announcement.

She also shared a selfie of the couple as well as a sonogram image.

Following the cofounders of Beauty and the Bees’ joyful announcement, several of their fellow 90 Day stars, including Ashley Martson and David Toborowsky, expressed their heartfelt congratulations.

Since revealing that Campisi — who already has sons Joey, Gino, and Leo from a previous relationship — is unable to carry a baby, the couple has been eagerly awaiting the chance to expand their family on the show.

“I’m feeling so emotional right now! Our three embryos are being transported to Ukraine today, and we’re signing with our surrogate today,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2021.

“Please remember us in your prayers!”

The couple visited a fertility clinic to explore their options during a June 2021 episode of 90 Day Diaries, as seen by fans.

“The second episode of The Diaries aired yesterday.

We’re on this episode! It’s on Discovery(plus), so if you don’t have it or can’t get it, please accept my apologies.

“Go check out our next adventure,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“A lot of you have been asking why we stopped in Niagara Falls on our way home from Syracuse, NY…only the NY side because we didn’t have our passports.

@doctorkiltz and everyone at @cnyfertility, thank you.”

The Season 7 couple met in an online beekeeping enthusiast group and quickly became friends.

They chose to meet in person after getting to know each other online.

After the 39-year-old Turkish immigrant arrived in the United States to meet with the.

