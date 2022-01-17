Anna-Marie Campisi of 90 Day Fiancé is expecting her first child with Mursel Mistanoglu.

Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu of 90 Day Fiancé have decided to start a family less than three years after they married.

In the year 2022, the 90 Day Fiancé family is already growing.

On the 28th of January,

Anna-Marie Campisi announced she is expecting her first child with husband Mursel Mistanoglu on February 16.

She wrote to her fans, “Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May!”

“We’re 22 weeks now! (hashtag)futurebeekeeper (hashtag)murselandanna (hashtag)90dayfiance @murselmistanoglu007,” says the couple.

Anna-Marie and Mursel are both co-founders of Beauty and the Bees honey, which they announced with a photo of a baby onesie that read, “Future Beekeeper May 2022.”

They also shared a picture of a sonogram taken recently.

Soon after the news was shared, the couple received messages of congratulations from fans and followers in the comments section, including from Ashley Martson and David Toborowsky, co-stars on 90 Day Fiancé.

The couple was first introduced to fans during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019.

The love story of Anna-Marie and Mursel, which began online in a beekeeping enthusiast group, drew viewers in immediately.

Mursel traveled to the United States from Turkey to meet the pair in person after getting to know each other online.

Despite his parents’ reservations, Mursel married in a ceremony that aired on TLC. Since then, the couple has documented their journey to becoming pregnant.

The couple went to a fertility clinic to explore their options in a 90 Day Diaries episode from June.

Despite the fact that Anna-Marie is a mother of three, there were concerns that she would be unable to carry another child.

“I’m so emotional right now!” she wrote on Instagram in July.

“Our three embryos are being transported to Ukraine today, and we are signing with our surrogate today! Please pray for us!”

