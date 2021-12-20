Anna Marie Mulaney, John Mulaney’s ex, SHADES him in cryptic post as he welcomes baby with Olivia Munn four months after the couple divorced.

In a cryptic post, John Mulaney’s ex Anna Marie SHADES him as he welcomes a baby with Olivia Munn four months after their divorce.

Following the birth of his baby boy with Olivia Munn, John Mulaney’s ex Anna Marie appeared to shade him in a cryptic post.

Although he allegedly began dating Olivia in the spring, the comedian officially filed for divorce from his wife in July.

Weeks after the news that John and the X-Men actress welcomed their first child, Anna Marie may have taken a dig at her ex-husband in a social media post.

The 36-year-old singer shared a photo of herself in a long, loose-fitting dress in front of a mirror on Instagram.

Her reflection in the mirror, as well as the spiral staircase and floral wallpaper in the background, were captured in the photo.

“Norman F******g Rockwell,” she captioned the photo, referring to Lana Del Ray’s hit song.

“Godamn, man child You f***ed me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you’ You’re fun and wild But you don’t know half of the s**t that you put me through Your poetry’s bad and you blame the news But I can’t change that and I can’t change your mood,” the pop artist sings in the slow ballad.

“You’re just a man It’s just what you do Your head in your hands As you color me blue,” she sang later in the song.

Anna Marie, who is also a photographer and a writer, seemed to connect with the track, which was released just weeks after her ex-husband’s baby was born.

Olivia gave birth to her and John’s baby boy on November 24 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The name of the newborn has yet to be revealed.

When John appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September, he publicly announced his relationship with Olivia and the news that the two were expecting a child.

They allegedly started dating in the spring of 2021.

“I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began dating a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn,” he explained.

“And we’re having a baby together… I’ll be a father.”

We’re both extremely content.”

In December 2020, the 39-year-old former SNL writer checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility for 60 days of cocaine and alcohol addiction treatment.

John asked for a divorce from Anna Marie in February after his time in rehab, according to Page Six.

After a seven-year marriage, he filed for divorce in July.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna Marie said through a spokesperson.

“As he continues his recovery, I wish him strength and success.”

