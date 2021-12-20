Anna Marie Tendler chastises her ex-husband John Mulaney following the birth of her baby boy.

With a new Instagram post on Sunday, artist Anna Marie Tendler appeared to be slamming her ex-husband, comedian John Mulaney, who may have alluded to his new baby boy with actress Olivia Munn.

Tendler captioned her first Instagram post since late November with the title of Lana Del Rey’s 2019 hit “Norman F—ing Rockwell.”

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together before Thanksgiving, but the news didn’t make the rounds until this weekend.

Tendler’s photo, which showed her sitting in front of a mirror and wearing a long, flowing dress, was as artistic as her other photos.

Many of her fans recognized the caption as a reference to Del Rey’s song, “Man Child,” in which the singer addresses a “man child.”

Anna Marie Tendler (@annamtendler) shared this.

Del Rey sings, “You f—ed me so well that I almost said, ‘I love you.'”

“You’re a lot of fun and a lot of trouble.

But you have no idea how much s— you put me through.

Your poetry is terrible, and you blame it on the news.

But I can’t change that, and I can’t change your mood,” Del Rey sings later.

It’s just the way you are.

As you color me blue with your head in your hands,”

Tendler married Mulaney in 2014, and Mulaney announced their divorce in May.

Mulaney officially filed for divorce in July.

“I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” Tendler said after Mulaney announced his plans to file.

Mulaney’s connection to Munn was quickly established.

Mulaney revealed she was expecting during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.

“I got into this really beautiful relationship with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together.”

Mulaney told Meyers at the time, “I was nervous when I was about to break the news.”

A source told Us Weekly on Saturday that their baby was born “just before Thanksgiving,” and that Munn had no plans to “settle down in a conventual way” with Mulaney.

“John is a much more work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change in her life,” a source told the publication.

“She’s had a rough few years, and she’s been stuck in a rut.”

This shakes things up a bit, and…

