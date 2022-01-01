Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex, discusses a new normal in 2021 after ‘Grief’ and ‘Trauma.’

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex, talks about a new normal in 2021 after ‘Grief’ and ‘Trauma.’

Anna Marie Tendler had a lot to unpack after her estranged husband, John Mulaney, welcomed a baby with Olivia Munn on New Year’s Eve.

“Change can be subtle and inconspicuous.”

Large and obnoxious shifts can occur.

“Change cannot be avoided,” the 36-year-old makeup artist wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 31.

“No matter how hard you try to close the metaphorical door, fasten the locks, and batten down the hatches, you’ll soon discover that change is an angry mob with pitchforks and torches – resist or acquiesce, it’s coming to burn down your house.”

“The only constant in life is change,” as the old adage goes.

Change has seemed “to be synonymous with loss over the last two years, and collectively this loss has been unfathomable,” according to Tendler.

“It’s tempting to write a poetic list of everything we’ve seen slip through our fingers, but what’s the point? We already know it and we grieve it every day,” she explained.

Even when we speak of a future in which “things will return to normal,” our cautiously optimistic tones belie reality.

We have been propelled forward by inertia; there is no turning back, no ‘back’ to return to.

“Normal” now has a new meaning.”

Tendler and Mulaney announced their divorce in May 2021, after marrying in 2014.

He divorced his wife two months later.

The comedian revealed in September 2021 that he is dating Munn, 41, and that they are expecting their first child.

“The elusiveness of hope that manifests in sporadic and ephemeral waves is well known to my own brain.”

On Friday, Tendler continued, “I suppose this is what it means to live with depression and anxiety in part.”

“However, melancholy is frequently exacerbated by circumstance, and the circumstances of my year have been particularly harsh and punishing.

“I find myself asking, ‘When will I feel normal?’ but in reality, I recognize that the normal I used to have has passed me by; ‘normal’ is an impossibility, and all that remains is ‘new.'”

After that, the author of the Daily Face looked into how to “digest grief” and “metabolize trauma.”

“How do we sit with each other in order to move forward?” “We call our friends; we allow ourselves to laugh.”

In parked cars, we cry.

We work and then relax.

