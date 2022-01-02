Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex, Looks Back on Her “Harsh and Punishing” Year

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex-girlfriend, reflects on her “tough” year.

“The circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing,” Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s estranged wife, wrote in a tribute about how to “cope” with “grief” and “trauma.”

It’s been a difficult year, according to Anna Marie Tendler.

On New Year’s Eve, the artist wrote a lengthy Instagram post about the challenges and changes he’s faced over the last few months.

Anna, who revealed in May that her then-husband John Mulaney “decided to end our marriage,” spoke about how she’s coping and healing during a time of “grief” and “trauma” for many people.

She began by talking about the “unfathomable” losses of the previous two years, ostensibly referring to the coronavirus pandemic, and how there is no “normal” to return to.

“The elusiveness of hope that materializes in sporadic and ephemeral waves is well known to my own brain,” she shared.

“I suppose this is part of what living with depression and anxiety entails.”

Anna, 36, believes that “melancholia” is “exaggerated by circumstance,” and that “the circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing,” she said without mentioning her ex.

“I find myself wondering, ‘When will I feel normal?’ but in reality, I recognize that the normal from before has expired; ‘normal’ is an impossibility, there is only ‘new,'” Anna, who married John in 2014, wrote.

“How do we metabolize collective and individual trauma?” she continued.

“How do we sit with each other in order to move forward?” “We call our friends; we allow ourselves to laugh.”

In parked cars, we cry.

We work and then take a break.

We throw plates just to see them break; we create with our hands.

We read, write, and go to the movies.

We enjoy listening to music.

We sprint, run, walk, and dance.

We ask for assistance or learn to ask for assistance.

We either fall in love or learn to fall in love all over again.”

The fashion and textile historian then raised a glass to “everything we did this year to cope” and “everything we will do next year to heal.”

“Here we are, all of us, surviving, creating, and laughing at tik tok videos,” Anna continued.

2021 has passed us by.

For better or worse, I’ll always have a piece of you.”

Later, she shared photos from her New Year’s Eve celebrations on her Instagram Story,…

