Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex-wife, calls watching him move on with Olivia Munn’surreal.’

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex-wife, describes watching him move on with Olivia Munn as “surreal.”

The 36-year-old artist and ex-wife of comedian John Mulaney confirmed their split in May 2021, after what she describes as a “really bad year.”

Mulaney made his relationship with actress Olivia Munn public shortly after, and the couple later announced they were expecting a child together.

Malcolm Mulaney, Mulaney’s son, was born in December to Mulaney and Munn.

“Everything that has happened has been completely shocking and surreal,” Tendler says in a new Harper’s Bazaar profile, recalling her split from Mulaney.

“In a way, I feel like it can only get better from here, because I’ve gone as far as I can.”

Mulaney and Tendler had been married for six years when they split up.

Mulaney checked himself into a 60-day rehab facility after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse in December 2020.

Tendler said she was “heartbroken” in a statement released in May 2021, claiming Mulaney was the one who “decided to end our marriage.”

Mulaney had joked about it in his stand-up shows for years, and the two had been open about their desire not to have children together for years.

John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) shared this.

Tendler tells the magazine, “[I’ve] always valued partnership over having kids.”

Tendler now intends to freeze her eggs, according to Emily Gould of Harper’s Bazaar.

“Because that was just a closed door, there were things I never even thought about before.”

So now that it doesn’t feel quite so closed, it’s something I think about a lot,” she explains.

Tendler is looking forward to a new beginning in 2022.

“I consider myself fortunate to be standing on the verge of all of these new experiences, and who knows how they will turn out?” she says.

“And there’s a certain thrill to it.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

On Instagram, see this photo.

John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) shared a post on his Twitter account.

On Instagram, see this photo.

John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) shared a post on his Twitter account.

John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Calls Watching Him Move on With Olivia Munn ‘Surreal’