Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex-wife, is shocked by how ‘Everything That Has Transpired’ has turned out, and she’s planning to freeze her eggs.

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s ex-wife, said she is still in shock over their divorce, but she is optimistic about the future after hitting rock bottom.

Mulaney and his girlfriend, actress Oliva Munn, recently welcomed their son.

Mulaney, on the other hand, made it appear in his stand-up that he and Tendler had decided against having children.

Tendler, on the other hand, recently shared her thoughts on having children in a recent interview.

She also intends to freeze her eggs in the future as a precaution.

Despite the fact that Tendler and Mulaney announced their divorce in May, she said she is still surprised by what is happening.

“Everything that has happened has been totally shocking and surreal,” she told Harper’s Bazaar recently.

“In a way, I feel like it can only get better from here, because I’ve reached the limit of what I can do.”

Her initial comments about the divorce made it sound as if the breakup was not her idea as well.

“I am devastated by John’s decision to divorce me.

When the couple announced their breakup, she said, “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney first revealed that he had checked himself into a rehab facility for alcohol and drug abuse.

Mulaney talked about his sobriety in his stand-up shows, but during the pandemic, he turned to drugs and alcohol.

Tendler used art and photography to express herself in the months leading up to their separation announcement and beyond.

She isolated herself in the woods in a haunting home, where she let her photographs speak for themselves.

Those were particularly dark days, Tendler admitted.

“I had a lot of good and bad days.”

She reflected, “I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”

Tendler also stated that life choices made during her marriage are now up for debate.

She revealed that she and Mulaney “always valued partnership over having children,” but that she intends to freeze her eggs.

Her perspective on life had been reset, she admitted.

“There were things I’d never considered before because it was just a closed door,” she said.

“Now that it doesn’t feel as much like a closed door, it’s something I think about a lot,” she says, adding, “I feel lucky that I get to stand on the precipice…

