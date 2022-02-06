Anna Nardini Was Supposed to Be Luke Danes’ Love Interest on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Anna Nardini made her first appearance on Gilmore Girls in season 6.

She was the perfect foil for Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore’s relationship, along with her daughter, April Nardini.

Luke and Lorelai would have married as planned if it hadn’t been for April and Anna.

Even so, some Gilmore Girls fans believe Amy Sherman-Palladino had something else in mind for Luke and Anna that never materialized.

Anna Nardini first appeared in Season 6’s eleventh episode, “The Perfect Dress.”

She and Luke Danes dated for about seven years before the first episode of Gilmore Girls aired.

Luke’s daughter, April Nardini, is Anna’s mother.

Luke went to Anna after learning that he was a father to find out why she didn’t tell him about April.

Anna explained that while they were dating, Luke “hated kids,” so she decided to keep the pregnancy a secret.

Anna was open to the idea of the two forming a relationship once April found Luke, but only on her terms; some fans believe Anna is the sole reason Luke and Lorelai called off their engagement in season 6’s final episode.

Amy Sherman-Palladino may have intended Anna to be more than April’s mother, according to a Reddit user.

They believe Anna was meant to be Luke’s potential love interest.

If that was the plan, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino left the series before the story could be completed.

The theory has some evidence to back it up.

Luke and Anna’s first encounter after Luke found out he was a father was not particularly intense.

Despite this, the two characters had some chemistry.

Later, Anna became enraged by Lorelai’s participation in April’s birthday party.

She also went out of her way to minimize the importance of Luke and Lorelai’s relationship.

Fans point out that she even said “engagements end,” which is an odd phrase.

If love was supposed to be in the air, fans probably didn’t want to see what was planned for Luke and Anna.

On Gilmore Girls, Anna became one of the most despised supporting characters.

Fans generally agree that she was difficult and unreasonable.

For fans to like her, she also caused far too much drama between Luke and Lorelai.

Anna was also naive about Luke’s involvement in his daughter’s life…

