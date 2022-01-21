Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, Audrey Hepburn, and Other Famous Film Princesses

Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, Audrey Hepburn, and Other Actresses Who Have Played Film Princesses

You’d never guess Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams, and Audrey Hepburn aren’t royalty in real life based on their most famous movie roles.

All three ladies made waves as fictional versions of famous royal figures throughout history: Hathaway wowed audiences as Ella in Ella Enchanted and Mia Thermopolis in ThePrincess Diaries, while Adams battled for love with Prince Edward (James Marsden) in Enchanted.

In Roman Holiday, she played Europe’s own Princess Anne, who showed off the less glamorous side of royal life.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, starring Anne Hathaway, was released in 2004 as a sequel to Hathaway’s performance as Princess Mia.

Fans have been clamoring for a third film since then, and the Oscar winner has confirmed that a script is in the works.

Even if it never premieres, the Les Misérables actress is grateful for the opportunity to work on the first two films.

“I got to hug Julie Andrews every day because I got to make it and be on set every day,” she told Jess Cagle in January 2019.

“That part was also incredibly, incredibly magical.”

Then it was published and received.

By the way, that part was also magical.”

When they portrayed real-life royals, other actresses made art imitate life.

From Naomi Watts’ portrayal of Princess Diana in 2013’s Diana to Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of movie star-turned-royal Grace Kelly in 2014’s Grace of Monaco, a slew of Hollywood’s leading ladies have ruled as real-life monarchs.

A-listers like Lily Collins and Emma Watson stepped into the shoes of famous Disney stars like Snow White (Mirror Mirror) and Belle (Beauty and the Beast) in their respective royal films, while others continued to serve as heroic leaders of fictional space republics (the late Carrie Fisher).

Despite the fact that Fisher later joked about how much she despised the wigs she wore as Leia, she expressed her admiration for the character, who has served as an inspiration to children all over the world since her 1977 debut.

“I admire her demeanor when it comes to dealing with difficult situations.

“I admire her manners,” the Shockaholic says.

