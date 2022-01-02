Anne, ITV, review: In this deeply moving Hillsborough drama, Maxine Peake is heartbreaking.

This series examines one woman’s loss and her fight for a second inquest into the Hillsborough disaster’s heinous aftermath.

The Hillsborough disaster, which occurred in April 1989 during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, has already been turned into one outstanding television drama: Jimmy McGovern’s Bafta-winning 1996 film Hillsborough.

Of course, a lot has happened since then, including a second coroner’s inquest that found the supporters were killed unlawfully due to police negligence.

The fact that a second inquest was held was largely due to the determination of one woman, Anne Williams, who is played by Maxine Peake in the new four-part ITV drama Anne.

Her 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the victims, and Williams fought the original Hillsborough inquest verdict that the disaster was an accident until her death in 2013.

After reluctantly allowing Kevin to travel to Sheffield, we met Anne on match day in Kevin Sampson’s drama’s powerful opening episode.

Anne and the rest of the family then went to a local social club to watch the game on TV – the scenes of the unfolding tragedy, which were familiar to millions of others who had also tuned in to the BBC coverage, became horrifyingly personal for the Williamses.

The wider disaster and its shameful aftermath were brought into sharp focus through a close examination of one family’s experience: in one heartbreaking sequence, Anne went looking for her son and was asked to inspect a wall of Polaroid photos of the dead.

Anne’s experience was contrasted with the media’s portrayal of the victims – footage of Margaret Thatcher’s former press secretary Sir Bernard Ingham on a 1996 episode of Question Time blaming the disaster on “tanked up” ticketless fans (remarks for which he has reportedly yet to apologise) vividly illustrated the type of attitude that the Hillsborough families had to deal with.

Anne is shaping up to be a powerful rebuke to such callousness.

