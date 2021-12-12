Anne Rice, a well-known author, died at the age of 80.

At the age of 80, Anne Rice, a well-known author, died.

According to her son Christopher Rice, Rice died as a result of complications from a stroke. She was known for novels such as Interview with the Vampire and The Witching Hour.

Christopher not only announced his mother’s death on social media, but he also paid her a lovely tribute.

Rice’s son announced on Saturday night that his father had died as a result of complications from a stroke.

Her death occurred when she was 80 years old.

Christopher pointed out that his mother passed away almost exactly 19 years after his father, Stan Rice.

“The magnitude of our family’s grief cannot be overstated,” he wrote.

She taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt as my mother’s unconditional support.

She taught me to break genre barriers and surrender to my obsessive passions as a writer.”

Anne Rice, my mother, died earlier tonight as a result of complications from a stroke.

She died on the same day that my father, Stan, died, almost nineteen years ago.

