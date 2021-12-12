Anne Rice, author of “Interview With the Vampire” and other works, died at the age of 80.

Anne Rice, author of “Interview With the Vampire” and other works, has died at the age of 80.

Anne Rice, author of Interview With the Vampire, a well-known book that was adapted into a film, has died.

She had reached the age of eighty.

Rice’s son, Christopher, confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post on Sunday, revealing that his mother died of stroke-related complications.

“Dear Page People.

I’m Christopher, Anne’s son, and I’m sorry to have to break the news to you.

Anne died earlier tonight as a result of complications from a stroke.

Rice’s son wrote on Facebook, “She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died.”

Christopher, who is also a writer, talked about how his mother taught him to follow his dreams and “defy genre boundaries.”

“The depths of our family’s bereavement cannot be overstated.”

She taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and confront the dark voices of fear and self-doubt as my mother’s unconditional love for me.

He went on to say, “As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions.”

Rice’s son continued by saying that in her final hours, he and his aunt, Karen, reflected on the illustrious author’s life and the journey she took her readers on.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog-shrouded hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California.”

“What a ride you took us on, kid,” Karen said as she kissed Anne goodbye. “I think we can all agree,” he said.

The post ended with Christopher thanking Rice’s one million Facebook fans for bringing his mother “joy” and a sense of “friendship and community” in her later years.

“Let us take solace in the shared hope that Anne is now witnessing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, which have defined her life and career.”

“Your contributions to this page brought her much joy, as well as a profound sense of friendship and community, for much of her final years,” Christopher added.

Rice was best known for her vampire-themed book series, The Vampire Chronicles.

