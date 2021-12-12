Anne Rice’s death at the age of 80 left a legacy of dream-chasing, according to her son.

Anne Rice’s death at the age of 80 left a legacy of pursuing dreams, according to her son.

The death of author Anne Rice has left her family bereft and reflecting on the gifts she bestowed upon them throughout her life.

Rice’s writing and boldness inspired his son Christopher, who is also a writer, to pursue his dreams.

“Reject conformity and confront the dark voices of fear and self-doubt,” she says.

Christopher Rice paid tribute to his mother on Facebook, announcing that she died on Dec.

11th.

“Dear Page People.

This is Anne’s son Christopher, and I’m sorry to have to break the news to you.

Anne died earlier tonight as a result of complications from a stroke,” he wrote on her Facebook page.

He went on to say, “She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died.”

“The depth of our family’s bereavement cannot be overstated.”

She taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt as my mother’s unconditional support.

She taught me to defy genre boundaries as a writer and surrender to my irrational desires.”

Christopher Rice wrote that his mother’s younger sister Karen said, “What a ride you took us on, kid,” and that he added, “I think we can all agree.”

“Anne will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in our family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans.

In New Orleans next year, there will be a memorial service for her.

This event will be open to the public, and her friends, readers, and fans who have brought her joy and inspiration throughout her life will be invited to attend.”

Rice’s death prompted others to discuss how Rice’s career had influenced their lives.

“So sad to learn of the passing of the incredible author Anne Rice,” tweeted rocker Darren Hayes.

After a passage from her novel ‘The Vampire Lestat,’ I named our band Savage Garden.

I loved escaping into her rich, vivid worlds.

My heartfelt condolences and love to her son and author.”

“Anne Rice played such a significant role in my life,” Sarabeth Pollock, a writer, tweeted.

Her work encouraged me to learn as many languages as possible and to pursue history with zeal.

My life took a completely different turn after my interview with the vampire.

She leaves a lasting legacy.”

