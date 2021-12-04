Another ‘Avengers’ star is set to return for Disney(plus)’s ‘Secret Invasion.’

Another ‘Avengers’ star returns for Disney(plus)’s ‘Secret Invasion’

For Secret Invasion, the SHIELD band is getting back together.

Cobie Smulders will star in the new Marvel Studios series for Disney(plus), which will also feature Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their previous Marvel Cinematic Universe roles.

Secret Invasion began filming this fall and will premiere as part of the MCU’s Phase Four next year.

According to Deadline, Smulders will reprise her role as SHIELD Agent Maria Hill.

The former How I Met Your Mother star played Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) before reprising the role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

She was one of the few MCU movie actors to star in three episodes of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

Smulders recently received praise for her performance as Ann Coulter in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Secret Invasion, a Marvel Studios Original Series, is coming soon to (hashtag)DisneyPlus.

Secret Invasion is a mystery, but it’s likely to be based on the 2008-2009 limited series comic of the same name.

The Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel (2019), will play a significant role.

Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Talos from Captain Marvel, and Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury.

Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo are among the cast members who are new to the MCU.

The Secret Invasion series will not be a direct adaptation of the Secret Invasion comic, according to producer Jonatan Schwartz, who has previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“It’s not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, like all of our adaptations, but it does take a lot of that paranoid spirit and runs with it.”

That’s pretty much all I have to say about it.

For the time being, we’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion,” he said.

Hawkeye is a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series currently airing on Disney(plus), with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Hawkeye will be played by Jeremy Renner, and Kate Bishop will be played by Hailee Steinfeld….

