Another classic series will be revived on HBO.

Another classic series is being revived by HBO.

Six Feet Under is reportedly being resurrected by HBO, though no official order has been placed.

The project is being investigated slowly and “cautiously,” according to sources close to the network, but fans are already excited.

Others believe that the series’ ending was sufficient and that there is no need for a sequel.

Alan Ball, who created Six Feet Under, will reportedly not be writing this perspective revival.

The series aired on HBO from 2001 to 2005 for a total of five seasons, and its popularity has only grown since then.

That could be why HBO is looking into bringing it back, but it’s unclear what steps have been taken so far.

Despite the lack of a writer and a firm concept for the story, one script has been commissioned.

The Fisher family ran a funeral home in Los Angeles, California, and the show Six Feet Under was about them.

The show focused on their personal lives, including family drama, romance, and the coming and going of friends, all set against a morbid day-to-day job.

Michael C Hall played David Fisher, one of two brothers who inherited the funeral home from Nate Fisher (Richard Jenkins) when he died at the start of the series.

Hall is currently starring in Dexter: New Blood, another successful revival.

The first Dexter aired around the same time as Six Feet Under, so the prospect of a successful revival may have pushed this concept forward.

Six Feet Under, on the other hand, was a true ensemble piece, and it’s unclear whether all or any of the main cast members are eager to return.

Peter Krause, Jeremy Sisto, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, and Mathew St.

Bob Greenblatt, the then-Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, made one of the most recent public comments on a possible Six Feet Under revival.

“I’d enjoy it,” he told Deadline.

I just hung two of the key art posters in my HBO office building in Santa Monica, and I’m so proud of that show.

I don’t think that show will return because so many people have moved on to other things, but I enjoy working for this company because I’ve had…

