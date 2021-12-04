Another Disney Channel show has been cancelled, according to an actor.

Another Disney Channel show has been canceled, according to an actor.

Gabby Duran and her friends have completed their final adventure.

Actor Nathan Lovejoy confirmed there will be no more new episodes of Gabby Duran and The Unsittables just days after the Season 2 finale aired.

The show is the most recent Disney Channel project to be canceled after only two seasons, but fans can watch it on Disney(plus).

Lovejoy, who was nominated for a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy for the show, shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram in November.

“These are the last ones from the vault.”

Some of you have inquired as to whether or not a S3 will be released.

There isn’t one, sadly.

“Thank you all for watching! I had the time of my life,” he wrote, praising his younger co-stars as the “best castmates eva,” as well as the “amazing writers and Canadian crew.”

Nathan Lovejoy (@nathan_lovejoy) shared a post on his Instagram account.

On his post, some of Lovejoy’s co-stars commented.

Kylie Cantrall, who played the lead role, wrote, “Love u all foreva.”

Valery Ortiz added, “Swifty outsmarted me.”

Rebecca Metz, whose Disney Channel show Coop and Cami Ask the World had only two seasons, joked that they would join the two-season Disney parent club together.

“One day, we’ll have a Disney parent dinner with two seasons.”

“I adore you guys!!!” she exclaimed.

Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder created Gabby Duran and The Unsittables, which was based on Elise Allen and Daryle Conners’ novel of the same name.

Gabby (Cantrall) plays a 13-year-old girl who agrees to babysit extraterrestrial children who are posing as humans on Earth.

Gabby’s friend Wesley was played by Maxwell Acee Donanvan, and the shape-shifting alien Jeremy was played by Callan Farris. Gabby’s little sister Olivia was played by Coco Christo, Gabby’s mother Dina was played by Ortiz, and Gabby’s principal, who turned out to be an alien himself, was played by Lovejoy.

On Disney(plus), you can watch all of Gabby Duran’s Season 1 episodes as well as the first ten episodes of Season 2.

There were only 39 episodes made in total.

In October of this year, the show premiered.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a long gap between the first and second seasons, which probably didn’t help it gain traction.

Season 2 started on June 4th and ended on November 4th.

Unless they become huge hits, Disney Channel shows don’t last very long….

