Another Hilarious Editing Mistake in Harry Potter Reunion Confirmed by Oliver Phelps, Weasley Twin

Another Hilarious Editing Mistake in Harry Potter Reunion Confirmed by Weasley Twin Oliver Phelps

The Emma Roberts–Emma Watson mix-up appears to be far from the only blunder in the Harry Potter reunion.

Check out Oliver Phelps’ other blunder.

George Weasley has been discovered.

The Weasley twins aren’t the only ones with a sense of humour.

On Sunday, January 14th,

2, Harry Potter actor Oliver Phelps confirmed that the HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, misidentified him as his twin brother, James Phelps, who played George Weasley in the beloved film franchise.

“I guess someone decided to get their revenge after all those pranks over the years,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the gaffe.

“It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion,” he added, “but there were no hard feelings.”

I hope you all had a good time.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, was amused by the editing gaffe and said, “It was my doing.”

(hashtag)returntohogwarts" (hashtag)weaslebee

We hope the editors aren’t being too harsh on themselves right now, as the prank-loving Weasley twins often pretended to be one another. Matthew Lewis, who played Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom, weighed in on the mix-up, calling it “legit hilarious.”

This isn’t the only blunder in the much-discussed reunion; during the special, a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was used instead of one of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.

One fan caught the error and shared a screenshot from the special along with a photo from Emma Roberts’ Instagram account.

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” the sharp-eyed fan pointed out.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” producers told E! News in response to the blunder.

“We’ve just released a new version.”

Despite the editing issues, the Harry Potter reunion provided an excellent opportunity for the cast and crew to reminisce.

In fact, Oliver revealed in an interview prior to the reunion that the Quidditch match in Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban was the most difficult scene to film.

He remembered, “It was raining.”

“Not only are you wet, but when you get up on the broomstick, they spray you with even more water.”

And there’s a huge fan that makes it look like you’re flying by creating a wind effect and…

