Another TV character in Trigger Point is known for her lack of make-up, which is code for’strong.’

Another TV character from Trigger Point is known for her lack of make-up, which is code for’strong.’

Lana Washington, Vicky McClure’s bomb disposal expert, “doesn’t carry out her role in a feminine way.”

It’s refreshing – and accurate – but when will women be able to wear make-up without it being deemed frivolous by television?

One of the most talked-about aspects of Kate Winslet’s Emmy-winning performance in Mare of Easttown was her steely small-town detective’s aversion to glamour.

Viewers were captivated by the Hollywood A-lister bravely keeping it real, from the stained hoodies to the greasy ponytail to Winslet’s deliberately un-airbrushed, make-up free, 46-year-old face.

“Perhaps Mare will be the tipping point,” Winslet speculated, “and we’ll stop scrutinizing women on screen as much.”

Vicky McClure plays a down-to-earth but determined bomb disposal operative in ITV’s new drama, Trigger Point.

McClure claims she isn’t wearing “a scrap of make-up” in the role.

Her character does physically demanding and dangerous work, so it makes sense.

If her hair extensions were in the way, it would look a little ridiculous.

However, both McClure and Mercurio have made a point to emphasize the character’s low-maintenance appearance, with McClure explaining that she wore a crop top rather than a bra because she didn’t want the character to make a big deal about her appearance: “I didn’t want the character to make a big deal about the way she looks.”

She’s a real person.”

“She doesn’t carry out her role in a feminine way, she’s just a professional,” Mercurio said of the character.

It’s a stretch to suggest that being feminine and professional are mutually exclusive, but it illustrates how real women in male-dominated environments might tone down their femininity to be taken seriously.

Legally Blonde failed to teach the lesson that how much or how little a woman believes in traditional femininity has no bearing on her ability.

Despite Winslet’s best efforts, the era of women on television being held to impossible standards is far from over; just this week, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey revealed she was body shamed on set by a member of the production crew.

We are becoming more aware of the fluidity of gender and the arbitrary nature of assigned gender markers in the real world, but television is still on the right track.

After decades of primping.

