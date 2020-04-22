Ansel Elgort’s Viral Nude Photo Helps Raise Thousands for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Ansel Elgortis doing his part to help with coronavirus relief, one nude at a time.

When it comes to the coronavirus, every one is doing their part to prevent the spread of the sickness. Whether it be by paying for the elderly’s groceries, donating money or delivering much-needed meals to people in need. In Ansel’s case, he’s decided that one of the best ways for him to contribute to the cause is to share a nude photo, which he later deleted.

That’s right. The Fault in Our Stars actor posted to Instagram a photo of himself completely naked in the shower as a way to motivate his followers to donate money. In a rather smart move, he tricked his fans into heading over to the GoFundMe for Jeffrey Wright‘s Brooklyn For Life! fundraiser by captioning the photo: “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.”

OnlyFans describes itself as a subscription-based service that helps creators with providing exclusive content, including risqué photos, to their fans.

While his followers didn’t exactly find what they were looking for, many people chose to donate anyways. Thousands of dollars were donated in the hours proceeding Ansel’s steamy post.

He went on his Instagram Story later in the day to thank his fans and sadly announce that he had to remove the nude. “I don’t know how much of this is from the post but it seems a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours. Thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it,” he shared. “Unfortunately, Instagram told me I gotta take my post down because it’s nudity, so I’m going to take it down or maybe I’ll repost the version that cuts a little higher, how about that?”

He added, “Alright, sorry about that Instagram. Sorry if I offended anybody but we did a good thing. And my dad took the picture by the way. He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit.”

At the time of publication, Wright’s campaign raised over $200,000 for providing meals for medical workers who are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus. In addition, Wright’s rep confirmed that since Ansel posted, they received $20,000.