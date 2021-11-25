Ant and Dec make x-rated innuendos while Richard Madeley struggles with the Bushtucker Trial, leaving I’m A Celeb viewers blushing.

Ant and Dec make x-rated innuendos as Richard Madeley struggles with the Bushtucker Trial, leaving I’m A Celeb fans blushing.

Ant and Dec made x-rated innuendos on I’m A Celeb, and Richard Madeley struggled hilariously with his Bushtucker trial, leaving viewers red-faced.

The veteran TV host had to dive headfirst into a pile of rotten food and look for stars as part of the dreaded challenge on Wednesday night.

Ant and Dec, on the other hand, were seen giggling as Richard gave them a running commentary of his experiences during the trial, admitting he was having trouble untying the knots.

“Who tied these knots? It’s wet and tight,” the hapless presenter wondered when asked about the knot.

“This one isn’t as tight,” he added, drawing laughter from Ant and Dec.

When Richard commented on the knots being “tight and wet,” viewers immediately recognized that Ant and Dec were mocking him.

“Ant and Dec listening to Richard call the knots ‘tight and wet’ has had me in absolute stitches,” one fan of the show wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

“Ant and Dec are such children laughing and ‘it’s tight and wet’ – absolute filth from them right there,” someone else said, echoing their remarks.

“The sniggering over Richard Madeley saying it’s ‘tight and wet’ is, without a doubt, the best TV moment of this year so far,” one contributor wrote.

Richard was disappointed because the camp received only six out of ten stars.

Richard returned to camp after the trial, disheartened, and told them how difficult it had been.

Fortunately, his fellow campers graciously accepted his four-star performance, resulting in a meager squirrel dinner.

This isn’t the first time Richard has made viewers laugh so far in the series.

During a trial on Monday, the former This Morning host and Good Morning Britain star failed to unlock his first gate, yelling, “S***, s***, s***!”

Later in the premiere episode, after failing with his teammates, the star used the word “p***” when discussing going to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air again on Thursday at 9pm.