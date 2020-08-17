Ant and Dec reunite with Cat Deeley to bring back hit show SMTV for one off special marking thirty years in showbiz

ANT and Dec are bringing back SMTV with former co-host Cat Deeley.

A one-off reunion episode of the Saturday morning TV hit will be screened later this year.

It will be part of Ant and Dec’s celebration of 30 years in showbiz.

An insider said: “SMTV was such a huge part of Ant and Dec’s career they knew they wanted to mark it in some way.

“The show will look back on some of the best moments and see old guests reminisce.”

SMTV Live ran for more than 270 episodes from 1998 to 2003, with Ant and Dec, both 44, at the helm for the first three years.

The ITV show featured their own sitcom called Chums, a spoof of US series Friends.

Steps stars Ian “H” Watkins, 44, and Claire Richards, 42, hosted from 2002 to 2003.

H said: “We were probably on there more than any other band. It was almost like a youth club. We’d meet our pop peers so there would be Five or B*witched and then in the corner you’d see Mariah Carey rehearsing Chums.”

