Ant Anstead, Christina Haack’s ex, reunites with his children for the first time in two years.

Ant Anstead, Christina Haack’s ex, reunited with all three children for the first time in two years.

Ant has a son named Hudson with Christina, and two children named Amelie and Archie with his first ex-wife Louise.

Ant, 42, has been separated from his three children for over two years due to quarantine restrictions, but they are all reunited for the holidays.

Amelie, 18, Archie, 15, and Hudson, 2, were seen watching TV in front of the Christmas tree earlier this week, according to a photo posted on Instagram by the TV star.

“Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn,” Ant captioned the photo.

“My heart is overflowing.”

Louise Herbert lives in England with Amelie and Archie, while Ant is in California.

Despite the distance, Ant has remained involved in his children’s lives, frequently gushing about them on his Instagram feed.

He’s shared photos of their FaceTime sessions as well as birthday tributes.

Ant and Christina, both 38, had been married for only two years when they divorced.

In September 2020, they filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

It’s unclear what caused their breakup at this time, but a source told People that Haack and Anstead had been having problems with their relationship for a year, ever since their son Hudson was born.

“They started having conflicts after the baby,” a source at the time explained.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Haack wrote on Instagram.

“We owe each other our gratitude, and our children will always come first.”

“We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” the statement continues.

Anstead revealed to People that the divorce was extremely difficult for him, saying, “It really hit me hard.”

“It had an effect on me in terms of sleep, diet, and stress.”

“But I came to a point where I had to choose between dwelling in the darkness or slapping myself in the face a few times and telling myself, ‘Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed.’

“Focus on all the great things,” she adds.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, a real estate developer.

They co-own a real estate agency and have their own HGTV show, Flip or Flop.

They divorced after nine years of marriage in 2018.

Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, Haack and El Moussa’s children, were born to them.

They continued to film despite their breakup…

