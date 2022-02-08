Ant Anstead mocks Hudson for cutting his own hair with a butter knife after using it to make toast.

Son Hudson is mocked by Ant Anstead for cutting his own hair with a butter knife after using it to make toast.

It’s sometimes difficult for a parent to tell whether something their child did impressed or disgusted them — or both.

This moment seemed to arrive for Ant Anstead when his 2-year-old son, Hudson, tried to give himself a haircut with a butter knife during breakfast.

Hudson had just slathered butter on his toast with a butter knife.

As a result, it was still slathered in butter.

On Monday, Anstead posted a video of Hudson preparing his morning meal to his Instagram story for the first time.

“He butters his own toast…” Anstead wrote over a video of his son spreading butter on his bread with a dull metal butter knife.

He then proceeded to observe Hudson’s subsequent actions.

“…and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!)” Anstead wrote over the photo, which shows his young son with an unruly ‘do.

You have to respect the kid’s willpower.

Cutting hair with a butter knife, even a small amount of hair, appears to be a difficult task for anyone.

Christina Haack, Anstead’s ex-wife, posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday of herself cuddling up with Hudson and her 6-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Haack captioned the adorable photo, “Love these boys (plus) cuddles.”

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared this article.

