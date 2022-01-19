Ant Anstead Reveals the ‘Organic’ Way He Met His Kids With Renee Zellweger: It Was ‘Really Lovely’

Ant Anstead gave his eldest two children a phone introduction to girlfriend Renée Zellweger before they met in person.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, about his show Radford Returns, the 42-year-old motor specialist described the 52-year-old actress’s first in-person interaction with Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, as “really lovely.”

“They’d had a chance to meet many, many times on FaceTime,” the England native explained, adding that he and ex-wife Christina Haack have a 2-year-old son Hudson.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, here’s someone new.’ It was all very natural.”

… It was wonderful.

They were only here for three weeks.

We simply turned off the lights and made sure we spent time together.

It was incredible.”

“Nobody knows you better than your children,” the reality star said, explaining that his teenagers, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead, can “sense” whether he’s “happy or not” in a relationship.

They’re my children.

You can’t fake it with your kids because they’re in my DNA.”

Nine months after he and Haack, 38, called it quits, Us confirmed Ant was dating Zellweger in June 2021.

The Wheeler Dealers host told Us on Tuesday that proposing to the Judy star is “absolutely not” on his mind.

“What’s the hurry?” he inquired.

“Nothing is off topic” between Amelie and Archie and their father when it comes to their dating lives.

“All of my children, particularly the older ones, and I have a real honest and open relationship,” the car builder told Us.

“We have a WhatsApp group called Best Friends because that’s what we are: best friends.”

We converse as if we were best buddies.

I treat them as if they were adults.

There are no topics that are off limits.

My kids and I have had serious discussions over the years about life, dating, and other topics.

… My kids come to me for advice all of the time, which is a testament to the type of relationship I have with them.”

While the For the Love of Cars star isn’t pressuring his children to follow in his footsteps, his oldest son “definitely has an interest” in the industry.

Anstead does not “push” his children to achieve their goals.

