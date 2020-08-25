Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie run for cover as they’re caught in a rainstorm while walking their dogs

I’m A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett were forced to run for cover after a rainstorm hit during a dog walk.

The pair took maltipoos Milo and Bumble plus labrador Hurley, who the TV star shares with ex Lisa Armstrong, to a park in London.

TV host Ant, 44, was dressed for much sunnier weather as he went out in a pair of navy shorts.

And Anne-Marie, in a pair of denim cut-offs and a pink hoodie, wasn’t much more prepared as the heavens opened.

At one point, Ant grabbed a huge fallen branch and held it up in the air while Hurley bounced around in front of him.

But then the rain started pounding down, the pair of them took cover, huddling under a nearby tree.

Ant was shown bending over in a pair of sandals while Anne-Marie wisely pulled her hood over her head.

The TV star and screen partner Declan Donnelly, also 44, are currently on a month-long break from their showbiz lifestyles to “spend time with family and friends”.

Anne-Marie and Ant were seen at Heathrow airport in London immediately after the announcement earlier this month as they jetted off on holiday with her children.

At this end of the summer, Ant is normally thinking about the long weeks he is about to spend in Australia – but this year he’s set to face a lot more drizzle.

As The Sun exclusively revealed earlier this month I’m A Celeb is leaving its usual Australian filming location and decamping to a Welsh castle.

Instead of trips to sun-drenched beachfront restaurants with their families, the hosts will be put up in North Wales instead.

And in place of the title of King or Queen of the Jungle, this year’s celebrities are set to be named King or Queen of the Castle.