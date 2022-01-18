Ant McPartlin holds back tears as he returns to the stage of Britain’s Got Talent in front of a live audience.

Ant McPartlin holds back tears as he performs in front of a live audience on Britain’s Got Talent.

For the first time in two years, Ant McPartlin got choked up while hosting Britain’s Got Talent in front of a live audience.

An emotional Ant shared his disappointment with best friend and co-star Declan Donnelly when coronavirus prevented fans from attending last year’s finals in person.

“Excuse me while I go cry,” the 46-year-old said, according to the Mirror.

We’re ecstatic to be returning.

We were so disappointed not to be able to see you all last year.

But we’re back, and we’re ready to put on a show for you.”

The atmosphere for the performers and judges was greatly affected last year when viewers’ reactions to the finalists were seen on their webcams.

However, now that the audience had returned, the judges appeared to be re-energized and full of banter.

Simon Cowell and David Walliams traded jabs about their past and present relationships, with the latter mocking Simon for proposing to girlfriend Lauren Silverman after seven years.

David humiliated the BGT boss when he couldn’t recognize the English flag.

“You idiot,” the Little Britain comedian yelled at his fellow judge.

“We’re in England now.”

When a five-year-old named Charles demonstrated his knowledge of national flags, Simon, 62, was humiliated.

The multi-millionaire, who has spent the past two years almost entirely in the United States, was challenged to a game and given a St George’s Cross.

“Oh, I know that — it’s Switzerland,” he explained.

The audience at the London Palladium for Britain’s Got Talent was in stitches, and Walliams, 50, was stunned.

The national emblem of St George has been a red cross on white for 800 years, whereas the Swiss have a white cross on red.

Simon, who is engaged to Lauren Silverman, 44, has spent the majority of his time in the United States recovering from an accident at his Malibu home.

After falling off an electric motorcycle in May of 2020, he needed months of treatment for a spinal injury, but he recovered.