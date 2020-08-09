Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong finds love again four months after divorce

LISA Armstrong’s new fella has her giggling like a carefree teen again — months after her divorce from Ant McPartlin.

Newly blonde Lisa, 43, and James Green hugged and laughed at a park cafe.

The other male in her life, pet labrador Hurley, sat loyally at her side.

An onlooker said: “She and James both looked really happy, especially Lisa.

“They were very lovey-dovey — as you are in the early stages of romance.

“They were chatting intently, holding hands, and she was laughing a lot.

“They made no effort to disguise their feelings.”

Lisa met divorced James, 37, before lockdown.

The relationship blossomed despite restrictions and they are now able to date properly.

James, in a £500 jacket, held Hurley’s lead as they strolled amid the public in West London.

Make-up artist Lisa still shares custody of the dog with Ant, 44.

The TV super-couple had met as teens before Ant proposed on a Dubai holiday in 2005.

They wed in a £150,000 bash at Cliveden, Bucks, in 2006.

In 2017 I’m A Celebrity host Ant needed rehab for drink and prescription drug addiction.

Lisa stood by him but in January 2018 he announced he was ending the marriage.

After the split he started dating his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. They now live together.

Lisa was granted a decree nisi in October, with the marriage officially ended by April’s decree absolute.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]