Ant Middleton quits as Royal Navy’s Chief Cadet after Black Lives Matter ‘scum’ tweet

ANT Middleton has quit as the Royal Navy’s Chief Cadet — over a Black Lives matter tweet.

The TV hardman, 39, took up the mentoring role only in November.

But bosses were unhappy at a now-deleted tweet in which he appeared to criticise Black Lives Matter, branding protesters “scum”.

He had earlier dismissed the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ant, who fronts Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, was told he must resign or be sacked.

A source close to Ant said: “He never thought he’d be given such a difficult choice.

“But he has decided to take matters into his own hands and step down. He’s gutted.”

Last November he said he was honoured to take the Volunteer Cadet Corps role. But the ex-Special Boat Service man faced a backlash over the tweet — for which he apologised.

A spokesman for Ant declined to comment.

