Anthony and Kate Get Cozy in Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton,’ and Daphne Returns on Her Own

Season 2 photos show Anthony and Kate getting cozy, as well as Daphne’s solo return on ‘Bridgerton.’

Season 2 of Bridgerton is still two months away, but fans have been waiting long enough for a sneak peek.

Luckily, a new batch of photos was released to tide them over.

Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley), which will be the main focus of season 2, has been teased in several shots by Netflix.

In the film, the newcomer bonds with his family, including the viscount’s younger brother Benedict (Luke Thompson), and dances closely with her love interest.

Fans see Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) for the first time without her husband Simon (Regé-Jean Page) in other photos.

The actor, 33, confirmed in April 2021 that he would not reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings in season 2 after the couple fell in love during season 1, which premiered in December 2020.

Page told Variety at the time that “it’s a one-season arc.”

“I thought to myself, ‘That’s interesting,’ because it felt like a limited series at the time.”

I get to come in, do my part, and then the Bridgerton clan continues.”

The For the People alum added that he was “absolutely thrilled” for the show to go on without him, but that there was “value in wrapping up these arcs and sticking the landing.”

Dynevor, 26, revealed in May 2021 that she was aware of her costar’s departure prior to the announcement.

She said on the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast” at the time, “I guess it is a spanner.”

“However, the show revolves around the Bridgertons, and there are eight books in total.”

And I believe that book fans were more aware of this than show fans.

Because I believe that fans of the books are aware that each episode focuses on a different sibling.

And we’re handing over the baton to [Jonathan Bailey].”

Page’s character will “definitely be referred to a lot” during season 2, Dynevor told The Wrap in June 2021.

“I believe we will see the baby,” she said.

“And we’ll just concentrate on her ties to the Bridgertons.”

Season 2 production ended in July 2021, according to Us Weekly.

