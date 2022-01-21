Anthony Ofoegbu gives a virtuoso performance in a frustratingly vague play called Conundrum at the Young Vic.

Young Vic’s Conundrum gets a virtuoso performance from Anthony Ofoegbu in a frustratingly vague play.

In a production that never comes into focus, the actor gives a strong performance.

This is theater that feels like therapy – or even an exorcism at times.

Crying in the Wilderness, a Young Vic associate company, is presenting the show, which aims to explore the fraught intersection of race, mental health, identity, and alienation in modern Britain.

The play, which Paul Anthony Morris also directs, is essentially a solo drama – there are voiceovers from other characters and a brief appearance by a detached, white-coated medic, but the majority of the action is carried out by actor Anthony Ofoegbu.

Fortunately, he’s up to the task, handling the harrowing demands of the nebulous script with the same grace and commitment he brings to the production’s dance theatre forays.

However, it’s a difficult show to watch – and not always for the right reasons.

Fidel, played by Ofoegbu, is a middle-aged black man who is taking stock of his life and attempting to find peace and move forward.

He’s rummaging through a cardboard box full of memories: old exam certificates, job rejection letters, and diaries.

The procedure leads to a descent into past trauma and a confrontation with its long-term consequences.

Sean Cavanagh’s design for a chalkboard floor with phrases from the play’s text echoes Fidel’s mental turmoil.

Through jumbled flashbacks, we learn that he was a gifted child who aspired to be a doctor, whose intelligence made him an outcast at school, and whose talents were repeatedly denigrated, denied, or overlooked in education and, later, in employment.

We see him seek psychological relief from a medical establishment that numbs him.

He eventually tries a reckoning and rebirth with the help of an online counsellor.

Morris alludes to Langston Hughes’ poem Genius Child and Ralph Ellison’s seminal novel Invisible Man from 1952, but never delves deeper into the themes of dislocation and integration.

Fidel’s struggle to value himself is linked to white society’s failure to recognize and acknowledge black excellence, but the writing is frustratingly fractured and vague.

Moments when Fidel recalls witnessing his mother’s stroke as a bewildered child, or when he accepts her disappointment at seeing his potential unrealized, hint at a more engaging story:

