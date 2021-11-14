Anthropologie%E2%80%99s%20Sale%20on%20Sale:%20Score%20An%20Extra%2030%%20Off%20Sale%20Styles%20This%20Weekend%20Only%20This%20Weekend%20Only%20This%20Weekend%20Only%20This%20Weekend%20Only%20This%20Weekend%20Only%20This

This%20Weekend%20Only%20An%20Extra%2030%%20Off%20Sale%20Styles%20At%20Anthropologie%E2%80%99s%20Sale%20on%20Sale
Only a sale on sale gets us more excited than a sale on sale!
This%20weekend%20at%20Anthropologie,%20you%20can%20get%20an%20extra%2030%%20off%20sale%20styles%20plus%20enjoy%2030%%20off%20entertaining%20essentials%20at%20Anthropologie.
So stock up on holiday dresses and sweaters, dinnerware to serve your guests, home décor to adorn your walls, and more clothes to fill your winter wardrobe.
We’ve compiled a list of 13 deals that are too good to be true!
On warmer fall days, layer it with a longsleeve, or wear it alone.
You’ll want to wear this stretchy dress on repeat whether you need a new work-ready fit or something to wear to Thanksgiving dinner.
The key to surviving the fall and winter months is to invest in high-quality layering pieces.
This light quilted vest is so stylish and versatile!
Why purchase just one pair of earrings when you can get three trendy styles for only $28?
The colors, length, and construction of this plaid coat are all fantastic.
If you’re reading this, Santa, don’t forget to leave a hint!
Fill your cart with Anthropologie’s most popular serving bowls.
These dishwasher and microwave safe bowls have a matte finish that will add a touch of class to any mealtime.
This stunning midi dress will show off your fierceness.
Put on a pair of knee-high boots and you’re ready to go to your next holiday gathering.
Of course, on New Year’s Eve, you’ll need a fun pair of heels to dance the night away.
On this pair, we adore the puffy construction and bow detailing.
You don’t even need to accessorize this jumpsuit; it’s already stylish!
We love cardigans, especially long, colorful ones, and this rainbow duster looks especially inviting.
Don’t let this deal pass you by! Give this dreamy throw to a loved one or treat yourself!
This set, which is also available in black and beige, includes a pullover tank and a pull-on shrug for those days when the weather isn’t cooperating.
We just found your go-to holiday party dress, so thank you!
