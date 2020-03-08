Antibacterial Soaps For All Your Hand Washing Needs

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Washing your hands throughout the day is always a must, but in order to protect yourself from all of the germs out there, you need to make sure you’re using the best soap you can possibly use.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends that everyone should use both soap and water to clean your hands, because the surfactants in soap lift microbes from skin. Your CDC-approved hand-washing procedure should include lathering up your hands with soap, scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds, rinsing your hands under clean running water, and drying your hands either using a dry towel or you can air-dry them.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite antibacterial soap options that are available online.

